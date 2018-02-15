WWI Project Mistaken For Molotov Cocktails Inside School

CA Frost High Middle School evacuated after school project was mistaken for a Molotov cocktail on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids school was evacuated after what was thought to be three Molotov cocktails were found inside a locker this morning.

The bottles were found inside CA Frost High/Middle School.

Grand Rapids police were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. The bottles in question turned out to be part of a class project on World War I items demonstrating how technology in warfare has changed.

The student doing the project and the teacher of that class were out sick today. The school was evacuated to protect the safety of students and staff while the bomb squad investigated.

Students were taken to a nearby church. They will now return to CA Frost High/Middle school. Parents can pick them up if they want.

John Helmholdt, executive director of communications and external affairs at GRPS, said the school followed all protocol and is proud of the response. Additionally, police on scene are applauding the student who followed the guidelines of, "if you see something, say something."

No one was injured and there is no threat to students or the community.

