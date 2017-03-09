Say Yes to Education (Photo: sayyestoeducation.org)

The program that promises free college tuition money to Guilford County Students is considering revisions that would affect who qualifies for scholarship money.

"Say Yes Guilford" money covers tuition to a North Carolina public school after state and federal financial aid are applied.

Last year, more than 2,000 GCS seniors received scholarships through the program. GCS says that number of students far exceeded the programs expectations.

In a letter sent to stakeholders and students in the 2016 and 2017 classes, 'Say Yes Guilford' says it's apparent that changes will be needed to make sure the program can continue to help future classes.

The change being considered would revise the income qualifications for the scholarships. The scholarship board says it'll announce any changes to the program by the end of the month.

