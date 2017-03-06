Elon University Student Hit By Vehicle

ELON, NC -- An Elon University student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Elon University Police officers say Molly Offstein was hit while she was jogging around 7:30 a.m. Police say it happened when Offstein tried to cross the intersection of University Drive and North O'Kelly Avenue.

Police say the driver wasn't speeding, and didn't see the student at the intersection.

Offstein was life flighted to UNC Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation.

