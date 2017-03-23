Elon University Student Reacts To London Terror Attack

ELON, NC -- An Elon University student is safe after Wednesday's terror attack in London.

Stefanie Millovic is spending her spring semester in the United Kingdom. She interns at the House of Parliament. Although she wasn't there when the attack happened, she says the whole experience is surreal.

Millovic didn't work Thursday either, but will return next week.

Meanwhile, British Police have made several arrests in the attack. They didn't say how the arrests are connected to the attacker.

Investigators say they believe the attacker acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."

Police say the man intentionally hit people with his car before slamming into the gates of Parliament. He then got out and stabbed a police officer to death before being shot by police.

Three people were killed and dozens were hurt.

