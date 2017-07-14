Disney Gives First Look at Star Wars Land

This is the sneak peek you’re looking for. Disney unveiled a detailed model of Star Wars Land Thursday night.
The new 14-acre lands are under construction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Disney says the Star Wars-inspired lands include a never-before-seen planet, a trading port and a last stop before Wild Space.
The model also shows off two attractions. One lets you take control of the Millennium Falcon while the other puts you in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
Oh, it's... beautiful. The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model has been revealed at @DisneyD23. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/e94FcR0HSW— Star Wars (@starwars) July 14, 2017
The model is on display at the D23 Expo this weekend.
Mobile users: click here to see more photos of Star Wars Land.
