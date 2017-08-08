Nia Long Joins NCIS: Los Angeles This Fall on WFMY News 2/CBS

Nia Long (Photo: Getty Images)

(CBS)-- Nia Long has joined the cast as a series regular and will debut in the Season 9 premiere, airing Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.

The actress will play Shay Mosely, the Office of Special Projects' newest executive assistant director. As a former Secret Service agent, the character is said to be an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast style to the west coast team.

"The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show," said NCIS: Los Angeles Executive Producer R. Scott Gemmill. "We couldn't be happier to have her join our family."

Nia has appeared in numerous movies and television shows over the course of her career, including Empire, Hand of God, Friday, Boyz n the Hood, and Big Momma's House.

Additionally, she is the ambassador for the United Nations Foundation's Nothing But Nets program, a global campaign to save lives by preventing malaria.

Watch the Season 9 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c





