Ezekiel Elliott Involved In 'Late-Night Incident' At Dallas Bar

Clutch Bar and Restaurant in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The star running back of the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, was involved in a "late-night incident" at a Dallas bar, ESPN reports.

Dallas police officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance call at Clutch Bar and Restaurant, located in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road in Uptown.

"The disturbance involved a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted," police said. "According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

No arrests were made, police told WFAA, and no one is listed as a suspect.

All the time...he could have been defending himself https://t.co/HU8CGyHCwJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 17, 2017

Spoke to #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott’s reps: No comment on report of a bar altercation Sunday. They confirmed no complaint or arrest was made — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

Elliott, 21, is currently under investigation by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence accusation. ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday reported that Elliott could be "bracing for a short suspension" stemming from that year-long investigation, but sources with the team said they were unaware of any impending discipline.

Elliott has made headlines for multiple off-field incidents this offseason. He pulled down a woman's shirt to expose her breast while on a rooftop at a St. Patrick's Day parade in Dallas, and missed some of OTAs in May after he was the passenger in a car accident. He was coming home from a charity event at the time of the wreck.

