Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Coming To NC A&T

GREENSBORO, NC -- Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is coming to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

School officials say Zuckerberg will be the featured speaker for the inaugural Chancellor’s Town Hall on Monday, March 13 at noon. He will focus on a theme of “Building Community."

The initiative is designed to encourage students to engage in a creative exchange of ideas. School officials expect about 200 students to attend the Town Hall.

Zuckerberg's appearance will be available via Facebook Live, where viewers can "like," comment and post questions.

