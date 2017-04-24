Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General's Office released a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones
WXIA 6:46 AM. EDT April 25, 2017
