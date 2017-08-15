17 SC Kids Get a Family on 'Adoption Day'

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some families in Sumter got a little bit bigger Monday.



That's because 17 Sumter children were welcomed into their forever homes, as Judge George Mcfadden finalized adoption for 13 families.

We spoke to one family about their special day.

"It's quite exciting," said Rosalyn Himes. "It's been a blessing throughout this whole process. And we're so grateful to have three beautiful children. People talk to us all the time and say they're ours, they look like ours. So we're just excited for this journey and look for great things to happen."

Judge McFadden has said that this is his favorite event of the year in the courtroom.

