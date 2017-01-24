Adorable Twins Have Different Skin Colors

Unique Quincy twins turn 9 months old. Photo courtesy of Whitney Meyer. (Photo: Custom)

They're not just sisters, they're twins! But these twins have both a special bond and different skin colors.

Kalani Dean and Jarani Dean were born on April 23, 2016 at Blessing Hospital.

The girls' mother, Whitney Meyer, posted the adorable photo on KHQA's Facebook page Monday morning.

Whitney is Caucasian and her partner, Tomas Dean, is African American.

According to KHQA, mixed twins are fraternal twins, meaning each twin was a separate egg, fertilized by two different sperm cells.

The BBC reports that for a biracial couple expecting twins, there is about a 1 in 500 chance those twins will have different skin colors.

Whitney tells KHQA, "At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins! But sure enough they're biracial twins!"

Whitney tells KHQA Kalani (right) has lots of energy and is crawling and Jarani (left) loves to eat and does not have any desire, yet, to crawl.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved