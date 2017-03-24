All New At Carowinds: 'County Fair'

(Photo: Carowinds)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Most childhood memories probably include at least one trip to the county fair, and boy, do we have good news for you if you're looking to give your kids that same experience right here in Charlotte.

Starting this weekend, you can step back in time and enjoy everything a 1950's Carolina county fair has to offer at Carowinds. The new themed area, titled "County Fair" (because, why not?) makes its debut with the 2017 season and NBC Charlotte got a sneak preview Friday.

The area, which covers more than three acres, will feature four retro rides and a number of delicious “blue ribbon” winning foods. Speaking of the food, you won't want to miss the "Jolly Rancher" funnel cake, double corn dog, chocolate fries, and of course the fan-favorite cotton candy. The whole idea is a modern twist on a classic tradition.

“Lots of food for folks to enjoy in addition to the four new rides,” said Laresa Thompson, PR Manager for Carowinds. “The food experiences, they increase and get even better each year.”

In addition to the great new foods in County Fair, park-goers will find a new burrito café at the park’s main entrance.

As a special treat for season pass holders, Carowinds is going to be open Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with all of the park’s rides open, including coasters Fury 325 and Intimidator, as well as all of County Fair.

“We combined some long-time guests’ favorites, four classic fair rides, traditional fair food and music, to bring a one-of-a-kind experience families will want to enjoy over and over again,” said Carowinds vice president and general manager, Pat Jones.

As if it couldn't get any better, season pass holders can get inside before the public on Friday night, everyone else will have to wait until Saturday. A standard Carowinds ticket starting at $44.00 will give you access to all the fair features.

