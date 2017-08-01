Missouri Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday

(Photo: Annmarie Wallis, Lutheran Senior Services, Custom)

KSDK - Happy birthday to Dorothy Hunter of Ballwin, Missouri. Dorothy turned 110 years young on Monday.

She celebrated with family and friends at Meramec Bluffs Senior Living Community. Dorothy is a former teacher who was born in South St. Louis in 1907.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Staff at the senior living center say she's sharp and witty. They say she still lives independently and dresses elegantly.

Happy birthday, Dorothy!

© 2017 KSDK-TV