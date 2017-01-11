Beating The Fear Of Divorce

Man and woman waiting on a sofa (Photo: Thinkstock)

January is known as divorce month. According to Gleeden, a dating site, for married people, sign ups spike the second Monday after Christmas. That was two days ago. Some experts say it's because people wait until after the holidays so they're not ruined for kids. Choosing to get a divorce can be a tough decision.

The hardest part is acting on your decision to divorce. Deciding that you want a divorce is easier than making it happen. You tend to get scared. You can't see the future. Or know how your divorce will unfold. Know what complications will creep up. And you don't know how your soon-to-be-ex will react. So you allow your fear and uncertainty stop you for finding happiness in a new life. A miserable way to live is to just exist - lead a phantom life.

One important consideration is to ask yourself, "Who am I when I'm with my spouse?" If you change your personality, beliefs, values to fit into something you’re not or you aren’t comfortable with just to keep the peace then what kind of life are you living? Not an authentic life. Don’t be comfortable being miserable. It’s ok to get out of a bad marriage. This assumes that you've tried everything to fix your marriage first.

If you know divorce is the right decision for you, but are afraid to leave then figure out what's holding you back. And find solutions for that fear. I know someone who’s ex had a spending problem. They could barely make ends meet. They were constantly in the financial hole. So after talks and therapy and no changes – he decided to bail. Yes, divorce is scary. Realize this - life changes that result from divorce aren’t always bad. You get out of a bad marriage to find good. Remember this – it’s your life so own it and live it your way.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)