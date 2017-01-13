Police Officer Shot on the Job Speaks Out

(Photo: Ian Smith)

BRYAN, Texas - Officer Joel Bravo starts his day by saying goodbye to his family.

"It's always been like that with my kids," said Bravo. "Everyday before I go to work, I give them a hug, I tell them I love them and I'll see them in the morning."

But Dec. 22 wasn't a normal day. Early that morning, the call came in. A gas station on South College Avenue at Duncan Street was robbed.

Bravo responded and discovered a man running from the seen. The man shot him.

"I knew I got shot because I saw the individual shoot at me," said Bravo. "He was standing in front of me when he shot. I felt the glass hit my face."

Bravo was hit in the chest by the bullet. Thankfully, he was wearing an armored vest. It's something he usually doesn't think much about.

"I put on a vest to go to work. Some people put on a tie, some people put on a suit," he said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries. He says it's his duty to takes the risks he does. And he's thankful.

"I'm fortunate to know that it was me that got shot," said Bravo. "If it would have been another officer, I don't know if we would have been in the same situation."

He is grateful for the community's support and says it gives him fuel to continue.

"It makes me like and love what I do even more," said Bravo.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery. Bryan Police say the case is still under investigation.

