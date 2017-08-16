Charlotte woman turns 112 years old

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
Sunglasses VS Eclipse Glasses
-
Dog Show In Greensboro
-
ECLIPSE GLASSES HUNT
-
Where Should Confederate Monuments be Located?
-
Petition To Keep Monuments
-
New Kannapolis Amazon center brings small business jobs
-
The Fight Over Confederate Monuments
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Is Looking At Eclipse Worse Than Sun?Aug 14, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
-
Amazon To Bring 600 Jobs To KannapolisAug 16, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
-
Historian Weighs In On Confederate Statues Around NC…Aug 16, 2017, 8:52 p.m.