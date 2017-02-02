Cheerwine Says 'Thank You' To NC With Can Celebrating 100 Yrs.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Cheerwine is giving back to the Tar Heel state with it's very own throwback can.

"We've been family owned and operated for 100 years and we've enjoyed spreading Cheerwine across the country,” says Marketing Director, Joy Harper. “But we'll always call North Carolina home."

Joy Harper's great great grandfather founded Cheerwine in Salisbury in 1917.

Now, a century later, the company is celebrating with throwback cans and a chance to win $100. 500 cans will be randomly placed in cases around stores.

It's a way to say thank you to Cheerwine fans and its home state of North Carolina.

"We really credit our fans for our success,” Harper says. “Cheerwine fans develop a sense of pride for the brand and introduce it to all their family and friends and that's something we're the thankful for."

The cans will be available for the entire year.

It's like finding a golden ticket! Cheerwine is hiding special cans for its 100th anniversary! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Tps6VhqqUJ — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 2, 2017





