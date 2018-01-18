WFMY
NC Officer Takes 'Snow Angel Competition' To The Next Level

Andie Judson, WCNC 8:04 AM. EST January 18, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City received a record breaking amount of snowfall Wednesday. So, how did the people of Charlotte handle it?

Snowmen were built, sleds were rode, cars were de-iced and others just stayed warm inside.

But a select few took the snow to a new level, a competitive level... Cue, the snow angel competition.

"I think we may need to issue an official #CLTSnowAngelChallenge," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted at the City of Charlotte. 

Rather than taking this with a grain of salt, the City of Charlotte made it official.

"The challenge has been issued. The bar has been set. Who will be the Queen City's snow angel champ?" the City of Charlotte's official Twitter handle responded.

And Charlotteans got into it...

Including one of our very own Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers, whose impressive performance blew away the competition for the snow angel crown.

Who do you think is the snow angel champion?

