NC Officer Takes 'Snow Angel Competition' To The Next Level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City received a record breaking amount of snowfall Wednesday. So, how did the people of Charlotte handle it?

Snowmen were built, sleds were rode, cars were de-iced and others just stayed warm inside.

But a select few took the snow to a new level, a competitive level... Cue, the snow angel competition.

I think we may need to issue an official #CLTSnowAngelChallenge @CLTgov! https://t.co/2cSd2QxpzO — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) January 17, 2018

Rather than taking this with a grain of salt, the City of Charlotte made it official.

The challenge has been issued. The bar has been set. Who will be the Queen City‘s snow angel champ? #CLTSnowAngelChallenge https://t.co/N3murJRlQm — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 17, 2018

And Charlotteans got into it...

Including one of our very own Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers, whose impressive performance blew away the competition for the snow angel crown.

Ok @ViLyles @CLTgov, we found a #CMPD officer willing to join in the fun. For some reason, he asked that we not share his name. But we promise this is the real thing! #CLTSnowAngelChallenge #snowday #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Iwrxp2z513 — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

Who do you think is the snow angel champion?

