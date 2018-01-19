NC Couple Turns Up The Heat For Snowy Pics

Photo: Vanessa Allen Photography

WINGATE, N.C. -- When it snows in North Carolina, the beautiful backdrop usually doesn't last more than a day or so. So when Union County got hit with several inches of snow on Wednesday, photographer Vanessa Allen decided to take advantage of the situation.

Allen convinced a married couple to help with her artistic vision. Matthew and Kaylee Maris just moved to Wingate from Utah a few weeks ago. It was no special occasion for the pair who has been married for five years, and the whole thing took about fifteen minutes to orchestrate.

"We talked on the phone about the photo session, and she was ready to go within 15 minutes, proving that not all women take forever to get ready," said Allen jokingly.

For the photo shoot, the trio headed to Wingate University where Matthew is enrolled in the physical therapy program. Kaylee donned a gown Vanessa uses for maternity shoots. The dress was too big, so they used a hair clip to hold it back at the waist.

"So you can see in the pictures that he has his hands right there to cover it," Allen explained.

Kaylee was also wearing pink rain boots that Allen had to work around in the pictures.

The winter weather definitely caught the Marises off guard. Kaylee said people told her this area doesn't get snow very often.

"When it continued to snow all day and in big flakes, I was really surprised. I felt like I was in Utah again," said Kaylee.

As far as the pictures go, Kaylee said she'll probably print some out and post others on social media.

"They are just fun to have since we don't have any pictures of us quite like them," Kaylee explained.

