Dispatcher's Roadside Proposal Ends With A ‘Yes'

Proposal caught on tape! Pic. Grapevine Police Department (Photo: Custom)

GRAPEVINE, TX -- A Texas dispatcher turned a traffic stop into a proposal!

Amanda Radican had no idea why she was pulled over on the side of the road. Turns out her boyfriend, Stephen Smith had a plan that involved a police officer, an iPhone, a body camera and an engagement ring.

The officer told Radican that she was pulled over for speeding and that her car was wanted by police. Radican began crying and stepped out of the car. That’s when Smith made his move and slipped out of the patrol vehicle parked from behind. He pulled out a ring and got down on one knee. The bride-to-be said “yes.”

The Grapevine Police Department issued a statement that included the body cam video and ended with them offering “best wishes to the happy couple.”

