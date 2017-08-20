Dogs, Owners Strut Their Stuff at The Carolina Cluster Dog Show

More than 1,000 dogs and owners, from around the world, had the opportunity to strut their stuff at the Greensboro Coliseum this weekend for the Carolina Cluster Dog Show. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- For five whole days dogs and owners from around the world were in Greensboro to show off their best at the Greensboro Coliseum.

More than a thousand dogs and owners got the chance to strut their stuff at The Carolina Cluster Dog Show, which was held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The event was sponsored by the Carolina Kennel Club, the Danville Kennel Club and the Greater Hickory Kennel Club.

Some of the skills tests included:

National Dog Owner-Handled Series

Dock Diving

Timed Obstacle and Agility Course

Owners of dogs not in the competition were invited to bring their furry friends for a 'My Dog Can Do That' clinic on how to get their dog started.

Spectators were able to meet and greet a variety of dog breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership. There was no admission charge.

