Firefighters Return From Emergency Call To Find Grocery Store Angel

Pic. Courtesy: Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945 (Photo: Custom)

INDEPENDENCE, KENTUCKY -- It’s not every day you hear about a grocery store angel! It takes a kind heart to pick up the grocery bill to pay for enough meals to feed a firehouse.

Firefighters in Independence, Kentucky had to abandon their cart full of groceries after getting an emergency call over the weekend. Once they returned they discovered someone had paid for their food!

The stranger left a note for the firefighters that read, “Thank you for all you do.”

