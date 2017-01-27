Four Legged Mailman? Dog Delivers Newspapers To Neighbors

Quincy loves to deliver the morning newspaper. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - The morning paper is still popular for those who live on Simmons Drive in Boulder.

It arrives each day with a few teeth marks, thanks to a paper boy with four legs.

Every morning, Paul Goldan wakes up, gets his golden retriever Quincy and heads out into the neighborhood to start a daily paper route.

“I feel like I'm giving back a little bit,” Gordan said.

Technically, the paper is already been delivered. The duo just makes sure the person receiving it doesn't have to walk too far to get it and most of that is up to Quincy.

It's something Quincy has been doing for about 11 years. Goldan's wife originally came up with the idea.

“If he can chase a ball, why not go out and get the paper?” Goldan said.

After a few months, Quincy had it down. He does it rain, sleet, or snow.

“If there is heavy snow the dog can find the paper under the snow better than I can,” Goldan said.

Over the years, Goldan and Quincy have become friends to neighbors and their kids. For many, it's the first thing they see in the morning.

“He wakes up before I do and brings everyone their paper and Quincy does it too and it’s super special,” neighbor Mia Fox said.

Quincy is actually the second retriever in the Goldan family to master this task. People in the neighborhood have enjoyed the dog deliver for over two decades.

“To some extent it's fun to train the animal and to see how fast they respond, but more important for me, it's just nice to give to your neighbors,” Goldan said.

Once they're done, they go home and do it all again the next day.



