NC Good Samaritan Saves Teen From Drowning After Crash

DENVER, N.C. -- A Lincoln County teenager is alive thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Devon Speckman was speeding along Wingate Hill Road before losing control of his car and crashing into Wingate Creek.

At the same time, troopers said another driver, Chuck Earnhardt, noticed some rocks hitting his car.

He pulled over and saw Speckman's car was upside down.

As he called 911, Earnhardt did what troopers say was a life-saving move.

"Their head was underwater!" Earnhardt can be heard screaming in the 911 call. "I had to pull their head out from underwater!"

If Earnhardt didn't make that move, troopers said Speckman could have drowned.

Speckman was airlifted to CMC-Main where troopers say he's recovering from serious injuries, but he will survive.

