Journey Members Reflect on Rock Hall Induction and Seeing Steve Perry Again

DAYTON, OH - Saturday night is a big one for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s induction night with this year’s ceremony begin held in Brooklyn, New York. Earlier this week, Channel 3 News’ Russ Mitchell had the chance to sit down with some new inductees whose songs you’ve heard and sung for years…The legendary group Journey.

Since 1973, their music has been a steady soundtrack…18 top forty singles… worldwide record sales of more than 90 million… and one of the most downloaded songs in music history, “Don’t Stop Believin.” And now, Journey is going in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Russ caught up with guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and bassist Ross Valory on a tour stop in Dayton.

PHOTOS | Journey performing in Dayton

Schon says the recognition has been a “long time coming.” Adding, “Frankly, I gave up on it a long time ago. We were up for it like 17 years ago. So, I said, ‘You know what? It’s always about the fans, but I’m grateful that we’re going in.”

Of their pending Induction, Ross says, “This award, this acknowledgement is just as much belonging to the fans and our friends and our family…it’s as much theirs as it is ours”

Neal and Ross founded Journey along with drummer Ainsley Dunbar and keyboardist Gregg Rolie who will also be going into the Hall of Fame. But it was when they added the iconic voice of Steve Perry, that their careers took off. Perry and Journey went their separate ways in the late 80’s and again in the mid-90’s after a brief reunion.

For months, the rock opera storyline leading up to tomorrow night’s Induction ceremony has been, “Will Steve Perry come to the induction?”

When it comes to the rumors about a possible Perry sighting, Neal says the band would welcome him with open arms, “You know what, I haven’t seen him in a long time. I have high regard for him. I have a lot of love for him and we made some timeless music together. I’d love for him to come up and play but he knows that.”

Jonathan and Ross treasured their time with Perry and say they look forward to catching up with their former front man.

With current lead singer Arnel Peneda, who Neal discovered in a YouTube video 10 years ago, Journey is on the road at least 75 nights of the year. Here is Pineda singing their signature song, "Don't Stop Believin."

Following the ceremony, the band will take some time off and then spend May performing at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas before hitting the road again this summer. And while they won’t be coming through Northeast Ohio on this current tour, they do want fans to know there’s a lot more to come.

And yes, they do love the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Schon calls Cleveland “a rock town. They do rock.” Cain and Ross shared some special memories of Northeast Ohio with us as well.

Journey will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Train lead singer, Pat Monahan. Other artists being inducted are Pearl Jam, ELO, YES, Joan Baez and the late Tupac Shakur as well as Nile Rogers. Fans who can’t make it to the Induction ceremony in New York or the sold out simulcast at the Rock Hall will be able to watch the Induction ceremony when it airs on HBO later this month.

Journey is scheduled for concert tour stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday, June 12.

