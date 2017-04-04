LIST: The Safest cities in NC

Carolina blue skies and an annual average high temperature of 70.8 degrees encourage plenty of outdoor exploration. Active.com rated the destination among “America’s Best Running Cities” and Trail Runner magazine named it one of the "8 Best Trail Cities." (Photo: Mike Hanson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Can you guess the safest city in North Carolina?

We’ll give you a moment.

Okay, did you guess Pinehurst? If so, congratulations. If not (and you probably didn’t), the town most well-known for its golf, was recently named the safest city in North Carolina by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

But all isn’t lost for those of you who live in the Triad. Gibsonville, Archdale, King, Lexington, Mebane and High Point were all on the list of the 50 safest cities.

So, how were the rankings created?

The NCHSS says they combined data from the most recent FBI crime reports, population data, and other research to make the list, which was formally released Monday.

Notable Triad-area cities and where they ranked:

19. Gibsonville

26. Archdale

28. King

38. Lexington

42. Mebane

48. High Point

To view the full list, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM