Man Builds Tiny Home From A School Bus For $15K

(Photo: Michael Talley)

With no building experience, one lifelong Austinite decided to turn an Austin Independent School District school bus into his home. It took him more than a year and $15,000, but his Reddit and Imgur posts have garnered more than 600,000 views in 24 hours.

Michael Talley bought the bus for $2,200 in an online auction. His desire to live in a bus stemmed from wanting to move often and save money.

(Photo: Michael Talley)

"I've had no carpentry experience, no metal experience, no electrical experience, no water experience," Michael Talley said.

Armed with YouTube and a background in graphic design, Talley moved out of his North Austin apartment and into a tent on his friend's property. That's also where he kept the bus.

He saved the $1,200 he had been spending on rent and bills and used it to build his tiny home.

He started with a design. Cleared out the bus, and got to work. From Sept. 2015 to Sept. 2016, Talley's life changed a lot. He lost a job, a girlfriend and a grandpa.

"It was really a difficult time, but luckily all I really had was this bus and the bus was all I had, and I put everything I had into it," Talley said.

The bus is 202 square feet. It sounds small, but it's everything Talley needs.

(Photo: Michael Talley)

"I have a bigger kitchen than my last studio apartment," he said. "I have the biggest entertainment center I've ever owned in my entire life. I have the same couch I've had for the past two apartments. I have the biggest desk I've ever owned."

Talley admits bus living isn't for everyone, but it does save a lot of money.

"Having the opportunity to own my own house and only pay less than $100 a month in rent, is too good to pass up," Talley said. "If somebody limits their spending and is okay with roughing it for a little bit, they really can accomplish anything."

View Talley's photos of the house here

