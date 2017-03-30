NC vs. Oregon? Newspaper Staffs Take Final Four Jabs At Each Other

The Asheville Citizen-Times' colleagues at the Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon, came out swinging Wednesday with a list of all the reasons their fine newspaper folks believe the Beaver State tops the Tar Heel State.

Bless their little hearts, they started with a marsupial.

Seriously. Marsupials. Their top reason to poke fun at the Old North State is because our official mammal with a pocket is the Virginia opossum. Then they waxed poetic about beavers.

The original statement from our colleagues in Salem, Oregon:

Our friendly rivalry is, of course, borne of Saturday’s Final Four basketball matchup, and with all due respect Statesman Journal, I hope your Ducks play better hoops than you craft a zinger. Otherwise, I’m predicting a blowout by 20, courtesy of the boys in blue.

That’d be Carolina Blue. Do you have a color, Oregon? Maybe that sort of drizzly, never-stops-raining color of a depressing gray sky? Because I just took a look-see at your weather forecast, Salem, and I hate to break it to you, but it looks like you’re getting rain tomorrow and for most of the days after that. Forever. Except Friday. Friday will be overcast and damp, but no rain predicted. Hallelujah.

Maybe, just maybe, you’ll be blessed with a moment of Carolina Blue overhead.

Quick question on the weather: Is the University of Oregon’s football team outfitted in such garish uniforms to help fans forget about those dreary skies?

North Carolina has about 10 million fine folks living here. Oregon has about 4 million. I know you’re journalists, so maybe the math is a little tough, but take my word for it: More people want to be here.

Now, in 2015, Oregon made recreational marijuana legal, while North Carolina has done no such thing. I’ll leave it to you, dear reader, to decide which is preferable, but I’ll tell you what our great state does trust its citizens to do: pump gas. That’s right, in most cases, you’ll need an attendant in the Beaver State to “fill ‘er up,” because once you cross into Oregon, you can’t be trusted to swipe your debit card, push the "regular unleaded" button and lift the pump from its cradle.

Granted, Oregon’s got some gorgeous parks, including Crater Lake and Mount Hood, and “the Pacific Northwest” just has a lovely ring. While we do have hurricanes on our coast, what we don’t have is volcanoes and fault lines lying in wait to drop us into crevasses burning with molten lava. So we’ll take our aged Appalachians and Great Smoky Mountains, boasting some of the most beautiful and biodiverse forests and streams in the world.

Except salmon. We have no salmon, so we have to give you a solid on some seafood. We’d eat fresh-caught Chinook and Dungeness crab every day that we’re not eating North Carolina pulled pork and hush puppies with a side of collard greens if we could.

At the Statesman Journal, you seem mighty proud of your bottle return, which will soon go up to a dime. It made No. 3 on your list, ranking second only to your pride in beavers. I guess you could just recycle without being bribed into it, like we do around here, so if returning bottles and beavers are the best thing Seattle’s got going for it, thanks but no thanks.

Wait, I mean Portland. Or is that in Washington state? Does Oregon even have cities of its own?

And we have beavers, too. Had a rabid one not too long back that attacked a paddleboarder on – wait for it – Beaver Lake. The paddleboarder turned out just fine. The beaver did not. Those oversized rodents don’t all have the admirable qualities y'all like to boast about.

You did have some hardy settlers who took to the Oregon Trail, so kudos to your founding stock, and thanks also for lending your name to that early computer game, even if I died of dysentery a thousand times along the way.

As you well know, we have a few folks to be proud of here in North Carolina. One is our own Coach Roy Williams, who is marching his Tar Heels to an NCAA championship. His Airness, Michael Jordan, soared wearing Carolina Blue, and eight decades before that, Orville and Wilbur Wright chose Tar Heel sands to launch one of the greatest inventions our world has ever known. Sort of hard to top human flight, my friends.

I wonder if the sky was Carolina Blue that day. I do hope you’ll see that color overhead soon, Oregon, bless your little heart.

Tonya Maxwell, a Hoosier by birth, is a regional reporter with the Citizen-Times. Her no-good editor calls her alma mater, Indiana University, a “basketball museum,” but her team only decided to take a little rest this March. She is taking up for the University of North Carolina because she loves this state and is always game for some hoops smack talk.

Copyright 2017 WFMY