NC Woman Running 150 Miles To Raise Awareness For Human Trafficking

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Liz Herron is running from Charlotte to Durham to raise awareness of human trafficking, especially in North Carolina.

On Sunday, she talked to WNCN during her stop for the night in Orange County.

The Durham resident works for Durham Crisis Response Center, which provides shelter and support to domestic/sexual violence victims and their families.

The run began on Thursday in Charlotte and Herron found out that she was not going to be alone. Herron’s father has been biking the entire trip with her.

Other family members, friends, and strangers have shown their support by joining her for parts of her run. Sometimes, furry friends joined in.

Herron has battled the elements — even running an hour and a half in the rain on Friday — before facing windy and cold conditions on Sunday.

Herron said she used to run a lot and only picked it back up in preparation for this trip.

She is averaging about 25 miles a day.

Liz welcomes anyone to join her for the last mile when she reaches Durham on Tuesday. The plan is to meet at the county courthouse around noon and finish the run at the center.

Click here to visit the website for the Durham Crisis Response Center.

Click here to visit a GoFundMe for donations to support survivors: https://www.gofundme.com/awareness4humantrafficking

