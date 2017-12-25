San Francisco 49ers punter Bradly Pinion was recently named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Pinion, from Concord and a former kicker/punter at Northwest Cabarrus High, showed why he was worthy of the honor with an amazing gesture for a lifelong friend.

Pinion got two tickets to Super Bowl LII for being named the team's nominee. He decided to give his tickets to his friend Jason, telling him and his parents over a video call:

Bigger than the game.



As a #WPMOY nominee, @pinion92 received two #SuperBowl tickets to use as he saw fit. He decided to surprise lifelong friend Jason with an early Christmas present. This was Jason's reaction. #WPMOYChallengePinion pic.twitter.com/eizAAYXTeG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2017

As you can imagine, Jason and his family were incredibly grateful and touched by Pinion's early Christmas present.

"He has always been one of my biggest fans," Pinion said of Jason.

The 49ers say Pinion has been one of the team's "most devoted community servants."

“Pinion has made an impact on several causes, including athletes with special needs, literacy, animal adoption, wounded veterans, cancer awareness and character building,” the team said.

