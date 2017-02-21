Rescue Dog 'Ava' Finds Missing Toddler

Ava the rescue dog. (Photo: KGW)

Life for Becky Irving and her search and rescue dogs “Ava” and “Clara” means being ready to respond to an emergency at a moment’s notice.

“We get called and we go,” said Irving, a Veterinary Technician at VCA Rock Creek Animal Hospital.



That's what happened Saturday morning when the team put on their Mountain Wave Search & Rescue vests and went to help find a missing 2-year-old-boy named River.

Irving said Clara used a piece of River’s clothing to track the boy’s scent to the 6700 block of Northeast Broadway. When Clara lost the trail, Irving said Ava took over.

“I would not have put Ava into that spot had Clara not done what she had done.”

Ava tracked River into a thick hedge of blackberry bushes behind a grocery store. Even though Ava was among several volunteers, police officers and other search and rescue crews, Irving said River’s scent was the only one Ava couldn't account for with her eyes. It's how she knew she needed to follow it, the way Irving trained her since she was puppy to find missing people, dead or alive.

“These dogs are smart,” said Irving. “They know that if you're just standing there, you're not lost.”

Seconds later, River was in the arms of a Portland police officer.

“I know she knows that she did something spectacular,” said Irving, who rewarded Ava with a big Steak. Ava also got two more steaks from producers from Inside Edition who came to interview Irving on Monday.

“I don't think she’s going to want kibble ever again!” Irving joked.

Besides River, Irving said Ava’s other live find was a few years ago, when she tracked a missing bow hunter who’d gotten lost outside the Ripplebrook Campground in the Mount Hood National Forest. Ava also responded to the devastating landslide in Oso, Washington where she helped track victims’ bodies.

On December 2, Ava will turn 10 - retirement age, said Irving.

“I want her to have some life left in her for retirement,” said Irving.

Until then, there may be other searches, more rescues and most certainly more training, hours and hours of it. Irving said she also spends thousands of her own dollars to help finance their volunteer efforts. Efforts she said are all worth it with moments like the one Saturday, among the blackberries.

“I don't think as me or Ava as a hero,” said Irving. “We're just doing our job.”

If you’d like to donate to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, you can do so here.

