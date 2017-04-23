Rescued Horse, Rider Thank Firefighters Who Saved Them

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

CASTRO VALLEY, CA— A Clydesdale horse and his trainer were reunited with the firefighters that saved their lives last summer.

Daniel and his trainer Leah Feliz were on an evening ride on June 15, when the 2,200-pound equine accidentally stepped off a single-track trail and lost his balance.

Both fell down a steep ravine in Castro Valley. Fire officials said Daniel was trapped in the trees, with Feliz being stuck on the rocks below.

Both were seriously injured.

In a statement from East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, President Allison Lindquist said Feliz was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, while firefighters worked for over five hours to safely remove Daniel from the tree.

Daniel was eventually taken to the University of California at Davis Large Animal Veterinary Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Daniel and Feliz met with their rescuers Saturday at Rancho De Los Amigos Ranch, where Daniel calls home.

