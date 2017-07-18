Roadside Proposal Caught On Tape

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Front Yard Paved Into Highway, Woman Stays
-
Caught on camera: trooper driving the wrong way
-
VIDEO: MLB in NC?
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
3 Things To Cut From Budget To Save Money
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Fire hose used to reveal baby's gender
-
Montgomery County Commissioners Come Out Against Confederate Flag
-
How to stay safe in large, crowded spaces
-
Verify - Eye Vitamins: Worth It Or Waste Of Money?
More Stories
-
‘Brunch Bill' Gets Green Light In Greensboro City LimitsJul 18, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Police Officer Prays For Man In Downtown GreensboroJul 18, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Dispatcher's Roadside Proposal Ends With A ‘Yes'Jul 19, 2017, 12:26 a.m.