Rolling Hornets Coach Inspires Through Misfortune

(Courtesy: Tim Caldwell) (Photo: www.amoryanderson.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Walking into the Marion Diehl Recreation Center's basketball court, you're encompassed with typical pre-practice team banter... inside jokes, shouting and tip-trading. The only difference between this team and a traditional basketball team is their equipment.

% INLINE %

The Rolling Hornets are Charlotte's wheelchair basketball league. And they're good.

RELATED: Triad Trackers Wheelchair Basketball Team Making First Ever Trip to Nationals

The team has had win after win this season and are headed to the national championship at the end of March.

The positive energy and success of the Rolling Hornet's is due in part to coach and player, Tim Caldwell. He leads by example, inspiring not only his teammates but the Charlotte community through the tragedies he has overcome.

"It's most important to learn how to enjoy life, regardless of your circumstances," Tim says. "Life is just short, there's no reason why I should live like I'm a victim or it's bad or awful, it's always in your perspective."

At age 12, Tim and his father were involved in a horrific car crash. A man driving a stolen truck rear-ended the two. Tim's father did not survive.

"He had a powerful impact on my life, almost more so from the grave," Tim says. "I want to make sure that I'm being the person that I should be and that I'm making him proud."

The person Tim is today didn't come easy. He first had to overcome the hardship of losing his father.

"I went down a path of losing myself for awhile, turned to drugs and alcohol," Tim says. "I had to address that issue when it came time and things got bad enough."

Tim says he hit the 'reset button' and underwent a 12-step program for substance abuse and addiction. He believes recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction taught him how to look within himself, understand who he wants to be and how to deal with life on a daily basis.

"It's basically a roadmap on how to live life one day at a time and that was huge for me when I had the accident that left me paralyzed," Tim says.

Tim isn't in a wheelchair because of the accident with his father. While driving home from Tennessee, Tim fell ill and passed out behind the wheel. In a deja vu experience, Tim was transported to the hospital by emergency services where he was later told he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Cue 'reset button' number two.

Tim credits the 12-step program in helping him overcome yet another life-altering car wreck.

"I applied the same concepts, I live in 24-hour segments and I don't project out way down the road... you just focus on what you have to do today."

Another source of strength for Tim is his faith.

"I lean on my faith and my understanding that God is going to give me strength no matter what," Tim says.

Tim keeps his faith in knowing that everything happens for a reason.

"The part that's kind of crazy is, while I would love to have function in my legs again - that would make life so much easier - but I don't know that I would have the perspective that I do today about life and just knowing how much life can give you when you apply yourself and try to do something with it," Tim says. "I'm a firm believer I went through everything that I was supposed to go through to bring me to be the person I am today."

As Tim has continued to take his journey moment by moment, his days have become filled with impressive achievements. Tim returned to college as a wheelchair basketball athlete at the University of Texas at Arlington. He has competed in bodybuilding competitions for six years, including national competitions, and taken home both gold and bronze titles.

"That's one of the things I've found fascinating, even though I have this 'brokenness' in my body, it still responds and I can build it and make it into something really great," Tim says. "It's something I love."

With a list of life changing events most don't experience, Tim has one message: it's all about your perspective.

"Why not live a happy life? That's a choice. Choose to live a happy life."

© 2017 WCNC.COM