SC Friends Help Save 200 Lives in Texas

ORANGE, TX (WLTX) - Two men from Santee, SC, who have been assisting in the Texas rescue efforts, have already helped save hundreds of lives.

Kyle Sargent and James Duck left the Palmetto State on Tuesday to head to the Lonestar state. Just over 48-hours later, they've made a tremendous impact.

The two had to drive over 15-hours to get to Orange, Texas from Santee.

"Getting down here was a struggle. I mean we wanted to make the trip straight, and we had to keep each other up and drink as much caffeine as possible," said Sargent.

The two have been working with Cajun Navy, who they met at a civic center in Louisiana. Not only have they been working to find people, they've also found a dog that they're looking to return to his owner.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The two went through 43-hours without sleeping and managed to help a tremendous amount of people.

"We've been involved with around two hundred people so far. We decided to go back after everybody left and see if we could see anybody that was just afraid to leave their home even though it was shallow there. We spent about six hours there yesterday. We got thirty-two people out working with the guard (then)," said Sargent

Although they've helped save hundreds of people, some folks want to remain home instead of evacuating. It's a major concern because water from dams in the northern part of the state are being released to head down south where they are, and a lot of emergency responders are up north.

"I've heard five or six people say no, they want to hang out here. When that water gets to their door step, I guarantee they're going to want to be leaving but everybody is upstate right now trying to get where the water is hitting first," explained Sargent.

Sargent says it's hard to imagine what Hurricane Harvey victims are going through.

"I just bought my first house three months ago, and I couldn't imagine a flood like this hit. I mean knowing how much pride I take in my house, and just not even knowing when I would be able to come back," said Sargent.

Duck says they're staying around the area because the worst is yet to come.

"It's flooding north now since they're releasing the dams so they're going out there to help, but while they're up there helping, this is going to start flooding and they're all going to be coming back down," said Duck.

The support from people across the country is fueling them to keep on working.

"We've had nothing but love and thanks for coming from South Carolina the whole time we've been here," said Sargent.

The two said if they're unable to find the owner for the dog, they plan on taking him back to South Carolina.

© 2017 WLTX-TV