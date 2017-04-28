‘Smoke This' Serving It Up Hot At The BBQ Capital Cook-Off

Smoke This competes at BBQ Capital Cook-Off (Photo: WFMY)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- What do two retired UPS workers, a retired Highway patrolman, and a mulch guy have in common? That’s BBQ and barbecue is serious business in these parts.

Dennis Dowling of Greensboro spends a lot of time on the road serving up smoked hot barbecue. He’s part of a team with three others who travel to barbecue competitions across the southeast.

Dowling and his crew make up, “Smoke This” from Hickory, North Carolina. The “Smoke This” crew are serving it up this weekend at the BBQ Capital Cook-Off in Lexington where up to $20,000 is on the line and so are bragging rights.

“Everything that we do comes from the heart and we have the best equipment to do it in. We have our southern pride right here,” said Dowling.

The “Smoke This” crew in action, are like a well-oiled smokin’, grillin’, lean machine. We could smell every bit of heaven in their BBQ tent and we’re talking about mouthwatering goodness.

“We love to see when there’s 10-12 people deep because if you’ve only got one or two people, there’s no waiting, but that’s not good barbecue,” said Dowling.

This marks the crew’s eighth competition on the road but they expect to contend in 26 other BBQ battles across the southeast.

They’ve learned the art of turning retirement into a hobby.

“We’re not real good at golf or fishing or hunting but we can cook anything anybody can kill,” said Dowling with a smile.

The crew travels around the southeast in a trailer packed with a kitchen, bunk beds, and everything else they need to keep the barbecue on point!

The “Smoke This” crew have won 9 grand championships and have also won the state BBQ championship titles in NC, GA, SC, and LA.

The competition heats up on Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. in Uptown Lexington.

Good luck to the full crew including Scott Jarrett, Dennis Dowling, Steve Finger, and Tilden Carter!

