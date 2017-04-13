Stranger Finds, Returns Cherished Quilt to Danville Woman

Rachel Bowen, left, with her cherished quilt. Submitted photo.

DANVILLE, Va. — A woman who feared she had lost her family heirloom quilt for good got a welcome surprise Wednesday.

Rachel Gibson Bowen reunited with her treasured quilt after her son accidentally donated it to Goodwill. She hadn't seen it since March 8.

The quilt was woven by her grandmother, sewed in part by her mother and finished by friends. She posted flyers all around the area and on Facebook offering a $500 reward for anyone who found and returned the quilt.

Bowen got a call from a woman in Victoria, Va. who spotted the quilt at a local Goodwill store. Bowen says she has a plan to thank the woman that returned it.

Rachel's overjoyed to have quilt back after accidentally donating it. Stranger returned it after seeing flyers @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ySM4b8BsPc — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) April 13, 2017

