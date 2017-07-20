Tabasco Releases Its New ‘Scorpion Sauce,' Its Hottest Hot Sauce

TABASCO Scorpion Sauce (Photo: Custom)

AVERY ISLAND, La. – Tabasco has released a new hot sauce that will more than set your mouth on fire!

According to, Bon appétit, the sauce is 20 times hotter than its Original Red Sauce. The new hot sauce is called, “Scorpion Sauce.”

It’s made with scorpion peppers with guava, pineapple, and its original Tabasco sauce.

However, the new Scorpion Sauce has already sold out on Tabasco’s website.

