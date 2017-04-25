Top Ten Names For April The Giraffe's Baby Announced

April with baby! Pic. Animal Adventure Park (Photo: Custom)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The top ten names for voting for April’s baby giraffe have been released.

In alphabetical order, the top 10 most popular names:

"Alyssa's Choice"

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

The park says that “‘Baby’ has quite the personality!” Beyond that, though, they had no further update on April and baby.

Voting for the name will occur on NameAprilsCalf.com. Votes cost $1 each. A second phase will occur with even more voting. A winner will be selected at 6 pm Eastern, April 30th. The announcement will be made (tentatively May 1).

WFMY News 2 will stream the park's live feed on Facebook Tuesdays from 4pm-8pm when it's available. Read: April The Giraffe Cam Is Back!

The funds raised by the naming campaign will be split three ways, according to the park: The Giraffe Conservation Foundation, which supports giraffes in the wild; Ava’s Little Heroes, an event named after the daughter of the park owners who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and which funds support for children and families experiencing unexpected medical issues and expenses; and the Animal Adventure Park itself.

