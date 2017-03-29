Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy help student ask girlfriend to prom

Floyd E. Kellam High School student Andrew Starling asked his girlfriend, Haley Bain, to prom with some help from Sheriff Ken Stolle and Chief Deputy Brian Struzzieri. (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Many students ask their dates to prom in creative ways that go viral, but how could one student say no when her boyfriend asked with the help of local police?

Floyd E. Kellam High School student Andrew Starling asked his girlfriend, Haley Bain, to prom Tuesday.

But he didn't pop the question without a little help from Sheriff Ken Stolle and Chief Deputy Brian Struzzieri.

Andrew surprised Haley when he came out of a Virginia Beach police cruiser with flowers and a sign that said, "Could I cop a date to prom?" Get it? 'COP?'

Needless to say, Haley said yes and both officers wrote on the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Facebook page how thankful they were to be included in such a special moment!

