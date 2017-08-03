What Does It Take To Feed The Carolina Panthers?

There's a lot of moving parts to feeding an NFL team. Hungry football players can do some damage at the buffet.

Four times a day for nearly a month, Carolina Panthers executive chef Aidan Waite has planned meals for the team and staff. After 22 years, Waite says getting professional athletes the nutrients they need to perform is a science.

“I walk in here at 4 a.m. On an average day, I’m working somewhere in the neighborhood of about 16 hours a day,” Waite says.

How much does it take to feed the team during training camp? Two 40-foot trailers of food and a 32-foot trailer with drinks, according to Waite.

"That will probably get us through 2-3 days of menus,” Waite says.

Waite says he's adapted to the team's nutritional needs and tastes. Some of the team's favorites include waffles, macadamia nut cookies and homemade smoothies.

“When we first started, if they did steak every couple of days that was no big deal,” Waite says. “We are very more focused now on making sure they understand what’s in the food that’s being served.”

