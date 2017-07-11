Woman Reels In Monster Muskie Catch

(Photo: Courtesy Kylie Poshusta)

ST. LOUIS PARK - To head onto a lake in search of a muskie is to know the meaning of patience.

But to wait five years?

“The running joke in my family was I’m the only one who hadn't caught one,” says Kelsey Poshusta.

No one is ribbing Poshusta anymore. Last week, while fishing with her family on Lake Mille Lacs, Poshusta pulled in a muskie, almost as long as she is tall.

“I was pretty pumped, really excited," Poshusta said.

Her father measured the fish at 57.25 inches. Unofficially the length exceeded a record catch and release muskie caught last year on Otter Tail County’s Pelican Lake by Andrew Slette.

However Poshuta’s catch won’t qualify for record status because her family didn’t have a scale in the boat that could weigh it.

She says they were more concerned about getting the muskie back in the water.

Poshusta says everyone on the boat was relaxing, “and then all of a sudden you just hear the buzz of the line go zzzzzz. It took about 15 minutes, 20 minutes to reel it in. At the end I was like, ‘Dad I need help.’ He turned to me, he was like, ‘No, you've got this. It's all you.’”

The 23-year-old accountant landed the fish and posed for a couple of photos - before her father released her catch.

No matter to social media that the Poshusta’s muskie won’t qualify for the record books. A photo of Poshusta and her fish posted on Facebook by Muggs of Mille Lacs has been shared nearly 4,000 times.

The 23-year-old accountant said, “I actually had a client, and the guy was like, ‘That's you? I saw that picture.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it's pretty crazy.’”

For good measure, Poshusta caught a nice northern pike the next day. But her patience is already engaged for her next muskie.

“I can't wait to get back out there, hopefully get out there this weekend and maybe catch another one,” Poshusta said.

