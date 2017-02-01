Final List Of Weapons Stolen From Gun Show: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police have released the final list of weapons stolen from a gun show at Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend.

Police say 20 more weapons have been added to the list bringing the total number of stolen firearms to 46.

MAKE MODEL CALIBER QUANTITY

Ruger AR-556 .223/5.56 3

YHM YHM-15 .223/5.56 2

Anderson Arms AM-15 .223/5.56 5

Colt CSR-15 .223/5.56 6

DPMS A-15 .223/5.56 1

Spikes Tactical ST-15 .223/5.56 1

Black Rain Fallout-15 .223/5.56 2

Investigators say several people somehow got into the Special Events Center between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sunday, January 29 and stole the weapons from booths belonging to Randy's Gun Shop and Parker Firearms.

The weapons have been entered into a national database to alert law enforcement officers about the burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing the guns. The National Shooting Sports Foundation says it will match that amount for a total reward of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips can also be reported through Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

