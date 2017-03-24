Fire at Linville Gorge Now 90% Contained

White Creek Fire burns on Friday, March 24th. (Photo: Custom)

BURKE COUNTY, NC -- Firefighters are gaining control of the "White Creek" fire that's consumed part of the Linville Gorge. They announced Friday that the fire is 90% contained, even as it continues to burn.

Firefighters completed burn out operations on the west side of the fire Friday, increasing containment to 90%. The fire is now estimated at 5,538 acres. No additional growth is expected. The fire, which was reported Thursday March 16th, is burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge on the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.





Fire activity on the west side of Shortoff Mountain increased Friday, prompting fire managers to conduct burnout operations to reduce fire intensity and minimize damage to soil resources. Low intensity backburns limited high intensity uphill runs. On the eastern and southern control lines, firefighters are also focusing on extinguishing remaining hot-spots.

Firefighters will monitor and patrol the fire over the weekend, as well as work on fireline repair. Fire managers are transitioning control of the fire back to the local type 4 incident management organization tomorrow morning. The fire is expected to remain active within containment lines until a significant rain event. A weather system is predicted for Sunday that could provide much needed precipitation over the area.

Smoke may impact areas around Lake James and Oak Hill this evening and tomorrow morning. Smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight. Travelers along Highway 181 between Oak Hill and Linville Falls should expect to see smoke in the area. Smoke may continue to impact the area throughout the weekend.

