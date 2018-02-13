First 70°s of the Year Likely This Week

GREENSBORO, NC -- A big warm-up is on the way, even if it won't last very long. Get ready for 70° temperatures for the first time this year coming up on Thursday and Friday. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking that, plus a 30° temperature drop for the weekend.

Our warm-up will happen in a few steps. First, we'll finally see some breaks in the cloud cover coming up on Wednesday. It won't warm up much, only into the mid 50s. At the same time, winds out of the south will be increasing and intensifying.

By Thursday, warmth will be moving in from the south and our temperatures will soar into the low 70s. We'll likely be partly cloudy without any showers. Friday will continue to be warm, but this will be the end.

A strong cold front will move through Friday night, bringing rain, and also bringing cold air back for Saturday.

