GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready for a wet stretch of days. Significant rain will start to fall Sunday, with the chance of rain continuing into early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect Sunday through Tuesday.
A wet weather pattern is on the way to North Carolina. A cold front is draped across the state. An area of low pressure will travel along this front leading to heavy rain starting Sunday.
Waves of significant rain will begin to move in late Saturday night. Keep the rain gear close through the day Sunday. Rain totals of 1-2" will be common by Sunday evening. The chance of rain Sunday is 100%. Rain is still likely Monday, but it won't be quite as widespread. Between now and Tuesday morning, we'll see a grand total of 2-3" on average, but a few areas will receive more than that.
Flooding will be possible in some areas, so be sure to stay weather aware! The WFMY News 2 Storm Team will keep you updated as necessary.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs