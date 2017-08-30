NC Offers Free Quick Pass, Discounted EZ-Pass Transponders

An NC Quick Pass transponder (Photo: NC DOT)

RALEIGH, NC (WVEC) -- Good news for drivers in North Carolina.

For the first time, NC Quick Pass transponders are free and NC Quick Pass E-ZPass compatible transponders are 60 percent off.

The Quick Pass will work on the Triangle Expressway in Durham and Wake counties, and on all future North Carolina toll roads. And the E-ZPass can be used on dozens of toll highways and bridges across 15 states, including Virginia.

You can get more information on how to sign up for a transponder and maintain your account on the NC Quick Pass website, by calling the customer service center at 1-877-7MY-PASS (1-877-769-7277), or by visiting the service center at 200 Sorrell Grove Church Road, Suite A, in Morrisville (off Airport Boulevard, Exit 284, south of I-40).

And YOU get a #FREE NC Quick Pass transponder! Sign up today at https://t.co/s4GKvniUJx pic.twitter.com/VUZBr0S8Jw — NC Quick Pass (@NC_QuickPass) August 30, 2017

