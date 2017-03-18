French Police: Man Killed After Attempting To Seize Weapon At Airport

French policemen and firefighters secure the area at Paris Orly Airport following the shooting of a man by French security forces. (Photo: Christophe Simon, AFP/Getty Images)

A man was shot to death after attempting to seize a weapon from a soldier guarding a Paris Orly Airport on Saturday, prompting a partial evacuation at a terminal, French police said. No one else was hurt at the airport.

Earlier, the man shot at an officer at a traffic stop and stole a woman's car at gunpoint, according to the interior minister.

A national police official said it is unclear whether the attacker acted alone. No information about the slain man was available, she said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

"Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area," the national police tweeted on Saturday morning, warning visitors to stay away from the area since the police operation was still ongoing.

The soldier who was attacked is part of the Sentinel special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks. The force includes 7,500 soldiers, half deployed in the Paris region and half in the provinces.

The incident comes a month after French soldiers opened fire on a man wielding a machete who shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as he attacked them near the Louvre museum in Paris. An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed the identity of the attacker to The Associated Press as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy.

Orly is Paris’ second-biggest airport behind Charles de Gaulle, serving domestic and international flights, notably to destinations in Europe and Africa.

Contributed: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 WFMY