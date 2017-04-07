Frost Arrives Saturday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- We've had a little bit of everything this week, and now it's time for the cold air to arrive. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning across the Piedmont.

Our wind is finally relaxing, but cold air is rushing in. Temperatures will crash into the mid 30s overnight, bringing some patchy frost, especially to the outlining areas.

This will be a light frost, but still enough to damage any sensitive vegetation that may have been planted too early. If you want to protect those summer plants, go ahead and cover them overnight.

A frost in April isn't rare for our area. The average "last freeze" of the season is April 9th. In fact, our area sees a frost in April about 80% of the time.

Copyright 2017 WFMY