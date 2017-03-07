Get The Best Value On Car Insurance

Car Insurance forms (Photo: glegorly, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Car insurance isn't an option, but there are so many insurance companies, how do you know which is the right one for you?

Consumer Reports says whether you're single or married with teen drivers, Progressive usually has the best deals in North Carolina.

But that doesn't always mean it's right for you.Consumer Reports looked at ways to get the best value on your car insurance.

Shop around: Check out several different insurance companies every two to three years. Maybe your situation has changed, like you're driving fewer miles every day, which can lower your premium.

Cast a wide net: Try shopping on TheZebra.com. It collects and analyzes rate filings from insurers.

Consider raising collision and comprehensive deductibles: The insurance Information Institute says the average driver files a comprehensive or collision claim once every 5 to 10 years. You could consider raising your deductibles. The higher deductible, the lower the premium.

Protect Yourself: When it comes to your policy, Consumer Reports recommends $100,000 for bodily injury, per person. $300,000 per accidents and for property damage - $100,000.

(© 2017 WFMY)